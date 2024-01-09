Countries
Home Virginia farmers, ranchers discriminated against by USDA before 2021 encouraged to apply
Politics, Virginia

Virginia farmers, ranchers discriminated against by USDA before 2021 encouraged to apply

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
free range chickens in open meadow
(© Jacqueline Anders – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP) provides financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who have experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs prior to January 1, 2021.

DFAP was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is encouraging eligible Virginia farmers and ranchers to apply for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program by the January 13, 2024 deadline.

“Throughout my time in the Senate, I’ve met with many farmers of color in Virginia and heard about the challenges they face when applying to USDA’s farm lending programs. After decades of discrimination, I’m proud that the Inflation Reduction Act authorized this program to support these farmers and ranchers, and I encourage eligible individuals to apply for funding through this program by January 13,” Kaine said. 

In July 2023, Kaine met with farmers from Unionville, Verona and Fishersville to discuss challenges they’re facing and how he can better support them through the farm bill. In February 2023, Kaine, along with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, met in Harrisonburg with underserved farmers and producers who benefited from USDA’s distressed borrowers program, which was created through the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act. In April 2021, Kaine met with farmers to discuss discrimination in USDA’s farm lending programs and the more than $5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support farmers of color.

More information about applying for DFAP is available online.

