Virginia Farm Festival to highlight planting season in Virginia

At the annual Virginia Farm Festival in Caroline County, you can marvel over a fluffy alpaca, delight in an antique tractor show and learn how garden crops grow. You also will be able to watch a cornhole tournament and demolition derby.

The family-friendly festival will be held May 5 and 6 at The Meadow Event Park. Now in its third year, the event features several of the State Fair of Virginia’s most popular family attractions, including Young MacDonald’s Farm with animals like alpacas, chickens, goats and pigs. It also will include cow milking demonstrations by SouthLand Dairy.

Educational field trips for school groups will be offered May 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The festival opens Friday to the general public at 3 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m. On Saturday, the festival will be open to everyone from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

This year’s festival will be held in and around the 63,00-square-foot Farm Bureau Center exhibition hall so that “rain or shine,” the event will take place, said Marlene Jolliffe, executive director of the State Fair. “The past two years have presented us with weather challenges, so we thought it best to take advantage of the covered space the Farm Bureau Center provides.”

Guests will be able to park for free in a lot right behind the center and have the option of enjoying indoor and outdoor activities.

The festival aims to highlight planting season in Virginia, in advance of celebrating the harvest season during the State Fair, from Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is an entertaining event, but it also expands our mission of promoting agricultural education that we typically reserve for the State Fair,” Jolliffe noted. “This is a good blend of fun and agricultural education. We want visitors to recognize that the fair food they enjoy every year originated on a farm.”

New this year is a culinary competition. Entrants are asked to submit a creative picnic dish by noon on Saturday. Judging will take place at 12:30 p.m., and winning entries will be decided based on taste, creativity, ease of preparation and presentation. Advance registration is required, and the deadline to sign up is April 28.

Both days will feature a mix of agriculture-focused activities, musical entertainment, food, beverages and retail vendors.

During the festival, visitors can investigate Virginia State University’s Mobile Agriculture Education Unit, a trailer that interactively showcases Virginia’s largest private industry.

Attendees also can see and pet farm animals, explore how food travels from farm to fork, savor some fair food favorites and watch live entertainment.

Richmond-based Jonathan the Juggler will entertain audiences both days, with performances at 3:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Judging for the antique farm and garden tractor show will take place at noon Saturday, followed by an antique tractor parade.

The demolition derby will be held at 6 p.m. that evening.

Adults can enjoy assorted beverages while listening to the self-proclaimed “neotraditional country” band Gone Country at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

There also will be exhibits from a variety of agricultural commodity groups, and bounce houses, pedal tractors and pony rides for children.

Tickets go on sale April 3.

For more information, visit virginiafarmfestival.org.