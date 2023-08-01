Virginia Down Syndrome Association to host advocacy event in Shenandoah Valley

Step Up in the Valley celebrates individuals with Down syndrome.

A 1K advocacy walk is accessible for all, including wheelchairs, strollers and well-mannered dogs.

The Virginia Down Syndrome Association will host its 2nd Annual Step Up in the Valley IK, Family Festival and Community Resource on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hillandale Park, 801 Hillandale Ave., Harrisonburg.

“We are excited to come back for our second Step Up for Down syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley, Jennifer Case, VDSA executive director, said. “We serve many families in the region, offering direct services through social and educational programs, support groups and even help navigating medical care. It’s important to unite for a common cause and raise funds for individuals with Down syndrome because they are an integral part of our community.”

The association, founded in 1983, is a nonprofit committed to supporting, educating and advocating for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Serving more than 700 families in 52 counties throughout Central Virginia, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and the Central Shenandoah Valley, the association envisions a community in which individuals with Down syndrome are fully included and valued members.

The first Step Up for Down syndrome event was held in 2006, and has since expanded to Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley.

The festival includes music, food, a kids’ zone, family entertainment, a silent auction and community resource fair.

The event is free but registration is encouraged. Learn more and make a donation online.