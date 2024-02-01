Countries
Home Virginia dairy issues recall of cheese, skyr products due to pasteurization issue
Business & Economy, Health, Virginia

Virginia dairy issues recall of cheese, skyr products due to pasteurization issue

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlotte County-based Country Corner Dairy has issued a recall of all cheese and skyr products sold between Aug. 2, 2023, and Jan. 24, 2024, with a batch/date stamp of 080223 through 012424, due to a lack of proper pasteurization.

A lack of proper pasteurization could have allowed dangerous pathogens to survive in the product, per a press release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Recalled products include Cuajada Cheese; Blueberry Flavored Skyr; Grape Flavored Skyr; Pineapple Flavored Skyr; Cherry Flavored Skyr; Raspberry Flavored Skyr; Strawberry Flavored Skyr; Vanilla Flavored Skyr; White Cheddar Cheese; Yellow Cheddar Cheese; White Colby Cheese; Yellow Colby Cheese; Sizzling Colby Cheese; Monterey Jack Cheese; Marble Jack Cheese; Pepper Jack Cheese; Garlic and Chives Cheddar Cheese; Garlic and Dill Cheddar Cheese; and Smoked Cheddar Cheese.

These products were packed in approximately 8 oz., 2.5 lb., 5 lb., and 40 lb. units and were distributed at: Peacock Hill Dairy in Richmond County; Miller’s in Farmville; Pine View Grocery in Farmville; Spring Hollow Grocery in Buckingham County; Country Corner Dairy in Charlotte County; Cedar Grove Auction in Charlotte County; Hollering Hill Auction in Halifax County; and Central Virginia Produce Auction in Buckingham County.

Consumers who have purchased Country Corner Dairy cheeses or skyr with the above batch/date stamp may return the products to the place of purchase for a product exchange or refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall. Consumers should not consume these products, even if the product does not look or smell spoiled.

Questions regarding this recall should be directed to the company’s representative at (434) 547-0293.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

