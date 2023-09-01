Countries
Virginia Beach, Coast Guard issue warning of life-threatening rip currents
Health, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Coast Guard issue warning of life-threatening rip currents

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Virginia Beach oceanfront (Photo by Crystal Graham)

The City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Coast Guard are warning Labor Day beachgoers to use caution when going into the water, especially for children and inexperienced swimmers.

Due to tropical storm impacts, there are strong rip currents and high surf which can make the water dangerous.

While the surface weather is clear and beach conditions appear favorable, rip currents remain a danger, according to the Coast Guard.

“Think twice before you go in the water this weekend, whether surfing, kiteboarding or boating, and if you do, monitor trusted weather sources, know your limits, and plan for emergencies,” said Captain Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia.

Lifeguard stations will be fully staffed for the weekend.

The City of Virginia Beach said public safety personnel and Coast Guard stand ready to respond should the need arise.

“The City of Virginia Beach is fortunate to work with exceptional partners in this region, especially the U.S. Coast Guard. We are all committed to public safety and ask the public to be aware of the dangerous conditions expected,” said David Topczynski, director of Emergency Management.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

