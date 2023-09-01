Virginia Beach, Coast Guard issue warning of life-threatening rip currents

The City of Virginia Beach and the U.S. Coast Guard are warning Labor Day beachgoers to use caution when going into the water, especially for children and inexperienced swimmers.

Due to tropical storm impacts, there are strong rip currents and high surf which can make the water dangerous.

While the surface weather is clear and beach conditions appear favorable, rip currents remain a danger, according to the Coast Guard.

“Think twice before you go in the water this weekend, whether surfing, kiteboarding or boating, and if you do, monitor trusted weather sources, know your limits, and plan for emergencies,” said Captain Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia.

Lifeguard stations will be fully staffed for the weekend.

The City of Virginia Beach said public safety personnel and Coast Guard stand ready to respond should the need arise.

“The City of Virginia Beach is fortunate to work with exceptional partners in this region, especially the U.S. Coast Guard. We are all committed to public safety and ask the public to be aware of the dangerous conditions expected,” said David Topczynski, director of Emergency Management.