Home Virginia AG Miyares launches investigation of Muslim charity based in Falls Church
Virginia AG Miyares launches investigation of Muslim charity based in Falls Church

The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has opened an investigation into AJP Educational Foundation, Inc.

The foundation is also known as American Muslims for Palestine and Virginia’s attorney general suspects the organization of potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws.

The Office has reason to believe the organization may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Attorney General Jason Miyares and his office will also investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.

The AJP Educational Foundation Inc. is a public nonprofit with headquarters in Falls Church. Under Virginia law, the Office of the Attorney General has the jurisdiction to investigate possible violations of the state’s charitable solicitation law.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

