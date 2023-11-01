Virginia AG Miyares launches investigation of Muslim charity based in Falls Church

The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section has opened an investigation into AJP Educational Foundation, Inc.

The foundation is also known as American Muslims for Palestine and Virginia’s attorney general suspects the organization of potential violations of Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws.

The Office has reason to believe the organization may be soliciting contributions in the Commonwealth without having registered with the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

Attorney General Jason Miyares and his office will also investigate allegations that the organization may have used funds raised for impermissible purposes under state law, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.

The AJP Educational Foundation Inc. is a public nonprofit with headquarters in Falls Church. Under Virginia law, the Office of the Attorney General has the jurisdiction to investigate possible violations of the state’s charitable solicitation law.