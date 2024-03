A Bassett man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. on Mount Carmel Road in Franklin County.

Devin Wayne Coleman, 21, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred south of Gumtree Lane.

A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Coleman was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossing the roadway and striking trees.

The crash remains under investigation.