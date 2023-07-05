Countries
Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Aliyah TurnerThe Vinton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Aliyah Turner was last seen on Monday around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wyndham Drive in Vinton after returning home from the Salem Fair with her mother.

She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, black shorts, white Nike’s with cheetah print, a silver herringbone chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a diamond stud nose ring.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Vinton Police Department at 540-562-3265.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

