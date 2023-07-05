Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

The Vinton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Aliyah Turner was last seen on Monday around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wyndham Drive in Vinton after returning home from the Salem Fair with her mother.

She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, black shorts, white Nike’s with cheetah print, a silver herringbone chain necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a diamond stud nose ring.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Vinton Police Department at 540-562-3265.