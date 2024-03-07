VEC partners with federally certified identity provider for more efficient benefits access

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announces a faster and easier way for Virginians to access unemployment benefits through a partnership with ID.me, a trusted digital identity verification tool.

ID.me will enable claimants to quickly connect to Virginia’s unemployment benefits system, apply for benefits, file weekly claims and access other important documents.

“This new login option solves the main challenge we’ve been dealing with for some time, providing our customers with easy access while keeping out fraud. By partnering with ID.me, we are able to do just that,” VEC Commissioner Demetrios Melis said.

Customers can go to VEC’s website, click on “Claimant Login” and select the green button to sign up or sign in using ID.me. ID.me is secure, simple to use, and the process takes just minutes to complete. To verify identity, claimants will need their government photo ID (driver’s license or passport) and their social security number. Claimants can choose one of three convenient options, including using the camera on their cell phone or computer, a video call with an ID.me agent, or an in-person verification at select retail locations.

“We are currently seeing over 80 percent of our customers successfully access the benefits system when using ID.me,” Melis said. “The Virginia Employment Commission remains dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience and serving the critical needs of Virginians during challenging times.”

ID.me is a federally certified identity provider with more than 115 million users, including 1.2 million in Virginia. ID.me partners with 31 states and multiple federal agencies, including Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

ID.me will never share personal information with third parties, ensuring that claimants’ sensitive data remains confidential and secure.