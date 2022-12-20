VDOT to suspend work for Christmas, New Year’s holidays

With the holidays hopping and the new year around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation will help ease your travel to celebrate with friends and family this winter.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for:

Christmas, from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27

New Year’s, from noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

All HOV restrictions and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

Based on pre-pandemic and last year’s travel patterns, and the observation of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Monday this year for most agencies and businesses, it is anticipated that the busiest travel days of the holiday period will be Thursday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.

Check VDOT’s website for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.