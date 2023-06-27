Countries
newsvdot tips to avoid congestion for hampton roads outer banks other parts of state
Virginia

VDOT: Tips to avoid congestion for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks, other parts of state

Crystal Graham
Published date:
family flying kite
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

To keep travelers focused on the Fourth of July fun and fireworks instead of traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Monday, July 3, until noon on Wednesday, July 5.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, drivers may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.

To help you plan travel ahead of time, VDOT offers an interactive travel trends map which anticipates peak congestion periods on Virginia’s interstates.

Tips for travelling in Virginia

Periods of moderate to heavy congestion will likely occur on Friday, June 30, between noon and 6 p.m.

Routes to and from Virginia Beach are also likely to be congested on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.

Interstate 95 and Interstate 395, in both directions, are expected to be congested for the entire travel period.

Heavy congestion is expected on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, on I-77 northbound from midday to evening.

Tips for travel to Virginia Beach, OBX

  • Travel to Virginia Beach – Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
  • Travel to Outer Banks – Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 south, take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit to I-264 east (exit 15A). Continue on I-264 east through the Downtown Tunnel and take the first exit to I-464 south (exit 8). From I-464, continue south onto the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

For the latest travel alerts around the state, click here.

Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

