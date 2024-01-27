VDOT seeks public comment on proposed Albemarle County truck restriction

VDOT, at the request of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, is considering a through truck restriction on Route 692 (Plank Road) between U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike).

VDOT is accepting comments on the proposed restriction through Feb. 20. Signs advising motorists that Route 692 is being considered for a through truck restriction have been installed along the affected route and will remain in place through the comment period.

The proposed 9.67-mile restricted section of Route 692 (Plank Road) will begin at the intersection of U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and end at the intersection of U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) in Albemarle County.

An alternate truck route for westbound traffic is proposed to begin on U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) in Albemarle County, proceeding north 9.13 miles to Interstate 64 exit 118, then via I-64 10.46 miles west to exit 107 at Crozet, then 4.22 miles south on U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 692 (Plank Road) in Albemarle County.

The alternate route for eastbound truck traffic reverses this route. The alternate route is 23.81 miles.

Comments can be sent to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Charlottesville Resident Engineer, 701 VDOT Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or by email to [email protected].

Put “Plank Road Truck Restriction” in the email subject line.