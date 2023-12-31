Countries
VCU gets 22 from Sean Bairstow, as Rams hold off Gardner-Webb, winning 87-73
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 22 from Sean Bairstow, as Rams hold off Gardner-Webb, winning 87-73

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Sean Bairstow dropped in a career-high 22 points, and VCU shot 62 percent in the second half, to run past Gardner-Webb, 87-73, on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Bairstow, playing in his second game as a Ram, showcased a variety of offensive moves on the way to 11-of-18 shooting from the floor. He also hauled in seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Joe Bamisile poured in 21 points off the bench for the Black and Gold (8-5. He connected on 7-of-8 attempts at the free throw line.

Tobi Lawal made the most of his 15-plus minutes off the bench for the Rams, scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking three shots.

Max Shulga added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block for VCU. He buried 5-of-7 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Quest Aldridge paced five Gardner-Webb (5-10) players in double figures with 13 points.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

