VCU gets 22 from Sean Bairstow, as Rams hold off Gardner-Webb, winning 87-73

Sean Bairstow dropped in a career-high 22 points, and VCU shot 62 percent in the second half, to run past Gardner-Webb, 87-73, on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Bairstow, playing in his second game as a Ram, showcased a variety of offensive moves on the way to 11-of-18 shooting from the floor. He also hauled in seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

Joe Bamisile poured in 21 points off the bench for the Black and Gold (8-5. He connected on 7-of-8 attempts at the free throw line.

Tobi Lawal made the most of his 15-plus minutes off the bench for the Rams, scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking three shots.

Max Shulga added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block for VCU. He buried 5-of-7 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.

Quest Aldridge paced five Gardner-Webb (5-10) players in double figures with 13 points.