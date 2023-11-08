Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA researchers: Importance of biological sex instrumental in discovering medical advances
Health, U.S.

UVA researchers: Importance of biological sex instrumental in discovering medical advances

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© itakdalee – stock.adone.com)

Doctors and scientists increasingly have come to appreciate the importance of biological sex both in developing new treatments and in understanding fundamental cellular processes essential to good health.

However, research tools that consider key aspects of biological sex are in short supply. The tools could improve patient outcomes and transform how diseases are treated.

For example, sex chromosomes are known to play important roles in a wide range of diseases, from heart problems to Alzheimer’s.

“We know so much about the consequences of being male or female for many disease conditions,” said Dr. Bradley D. Gelfand of UVA’s Center for Advanced Vision Science (CAVS). “What we don’t yet have a complete handle on is why sex plays such a crucial role in human health. We hope that by drawing attention to this blind spot in the research community that new tools and approaches will be developed.”

In a new scientific paper, Gelfand and Dr. Jayakrishna Ambati maintain that protein-based research resources have failed to keep up with an evolving understanding. Current approaches do provide scientists with adequate clues for sex-specific discoveries that could have huge benefits, which means a treasure trove of medical advances are going undiscovered.

Huge progress has been made in including women in medical research, from fundamental lab research to clinical trials testing new treatments, according to Gelfand and Ambati. The National Institutes of Health, the European Commission and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research all require scientists to consider the potential role of sex. But protein-based research still has a glaring blind spot when it comes to sex.

Important genetic research resources have not been refined to distinguish the effects of the sex chromosomes. Males have an X and a Y chromosome and females have two X chromosomes. The chromosomes contain genetic blueprints or the operating instructions for cells. The genes in chromosomes make cellular proteins instrumental in carrying out operating instructions and can play important roles in disease.

“With currently available research tools that are unable to differentiate between X and Y genetic components, we simply don’t know what we don’t know,” Gelfand said. “Improving our ability to measure these could be the key to better and more personalized care.”

Ambati added, “High-fidelity resources and reagents related to sex chromosomes are critical to advance scientifically accurate conclusions about sex-based differences.”

Gelfand and Ambati’s article has been published in the prestigious journal Science.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions
2 Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors
3 Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger, McClellan take victory laps on 2023 Virginia results: Are they setting the table for 2025?

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Op/Eds, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin tries to spin embarrassing loss, among other things, as ‘roadmap for Republican success’

Chris Graham

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had the guy who runs his PAC, Dave Rexrode, put out a memo on Wednesday to try to spin his embarrassing loss in Tuesday’s state legislative elections.

vote
Local, Op/Eds, Politics

Election Day 2023: The first time I was called a fascist as a member of local media

Rebecca Barnabi

As a local journalist off and on since 2007, I’ve worked quite a few Election Days. In fact, each one except 2008, 2009, 2010, 2020 and 2021.

military
Health, Virginia

Unpaid labor: Caregivers of veterans spend more out-of-pocket than others

Rebecca Barnabi
commonwealth veterans day event
Local

Fishburne Military School to honor local veterans with annual Veterans Day ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
grace elizabeth hale
Arts, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk with UVA professor Grace Elizabeth Hale

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

Virginia museum unveils annual Christmas ornament with whimsical design

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy