UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Connelly Early, who had a breakout 2023 in helping UVA to the College World Series, was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Teammate Ethan O’Donnell, who hit 13 homers and stole 18 bases while playing Gold Glove defense in center field, was picked in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Reds.

Early, a transfer from Army, had a 12-3 record in 19 appearances (18 starts) at UVA in 2023. His 3.09 ERA was the best on the starting staff, and he struck out a team-high 100 batters in 87.1 innings.

The left-hander doesn’t have overpowering stuff, with a fastball topping out in the 92-93 mph range, but his control is excellent (23 walks in 87.1 IP), and he knows how to pitch.

The bonus slot value for his pick is $408,500.

O’Donnell was also a transfer, from Northwestern. He slashed .354/.448/.587 with a 1.035 OPS at UVA in 2023, with 13 homers and 57 RBIs batting out of the two spot in the order.

The bonus slot value for his pick is $348,400.