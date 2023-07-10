Countries
newsuva mlb draft updates early goes to boston red sox odonnell to cincinnati reds
Sports

UVA MLB Draft updates: Early goes to Boston Red Sox, O’Donnell to Cincinnati Reds

Chris Graham
Published date:
connelly early
Photo: UVA Athletics

Connelly Early, who had a breakout 2023 in helping UVA to the College World Series, was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Teammate Ethan O’Donnell, who hit 13 homers and stole 18 bases while playing Gold Glove defense in center field, was picked in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Reds.

ethan o'donnell
Photo: UVA Athletics

Early, a transfer from Army, had a 12-3 record in 19 appearances (18 starts) at UVA in 2023. His 3.09 ERA was the best on the starting staff, and he struck out a team-high 100 batters in 87.1 innings.

The left-hander doesn’t have overpowering stuff, with a fastball topping out in the 92-93 mph range, but his control is excellent (23 walks in 87.1 IP), and he knows how to pitch.

The bonus slot value for his pick is $408,500.

O’Donnell was also a transfer, from Northwestern. He slashed .354/.448/.587 with a 1.035 OPS at UVA in 2023, with 13 homers and 57 RBIs batting out of the two spot in the order.

The bonus slot value for his pick is $348,400.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

