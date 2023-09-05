Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA football home opener being organized around the theme ‘UVA Strong’
Sports

UVA football home opener being organized around the theme ‘UVA Strong’

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva logo
Logo: UVA Athletics

It’s a big weekend for UVA football, even with the ‘Hoos sitting as 6.5-point underdogs to JMU on the field.

UVA Athletics is organizing the opener around the theme “UVA Strong,” with plans to honor the three football student-athletes who were shot and killed last Nov. 13 – Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

It’s the first home game since the shooting.

Virginia lost its season opener to #12 Tennessee, 49-13, on Saturday down in Nashville.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to line Whitehead Riad for the Wahoo Walk that begins at 9:45 a.m. Family members and friends of Davis, Chandler and Perry will join the team in the Wahoo Walk.

The first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive orange “UVA Strong” T-shirts as they enter the Scott Stadium.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

The schedule for Saturday also has a special pre-game ceremony that starts at approximately 11:30 a.m.

There are a limited number of lower bowl tickets remaining for Saturday’s contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of game day at UVATix.com.

There are two activities UVA supporters can participate in on Friday to support the football program.

A memorial tree planting and plaque dedication honoring Chandler, Davis and Perry on the Arts Grounds on Culbreth Road between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education building is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

UVA President Jim Ryan will speak at the memorial along with Athletics Director Carla Williams and Rector Robert Hardie. The event will be streamed live.

On Friday evening the Virginia cheer squad and Cavalier Marching Band will parade down the Downtown Mall and lead a Paint the Town Orange pep rally at the TING Pavilion.

The pep rally is set to start at 8:30 p.m. The Virginia football team will be in attendance for the rally.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Man dies from injuries in Interstate 64 crash in Rockbridge County on Friday
2 Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
3 City of Charlottesville announces funding availability for housing-related initiatives
4 ‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process
5 AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Latest News

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Norfolk police identify man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday night

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff
Local, Police, Politics

Petition drive advocates body, dashboard cameras for Augusta County sheriff’s deputies

Chris Graham

An Augusta County resident has started a Change.org petition to urge the county to equip the sheriff’s office with dash and body cameras.

common wealth crush
Culture, Economy, Local

Urban winery with Bohemian vibe opens in Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

If you drive around to the back of Basic City Brewery, you'll find a new winery and tasting room, located in the historic Virginia Metalcrafters building on the East End in Waynesboro.

goats outside
Culture, Virginia

State Fair of Virginia to offer immersive dive into world of agriculture

Crystal Graham
college students
Schools, Virginia

Financial aid information sessions offered in September at Richmond-area libraries

Crystal Graham
Oppenheimer
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Oppenheimer unleashed destruction beyond measure, then tried to stop its further spread

Winslow Myers
uva football
Sports

Mailbag: ‘Put aside the other feelings about UVA football. The stadium should be full’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy