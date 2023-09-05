UVA football home opener being organized around the theme ‘UVA Strong’

It’s a big weekend for UVA football, even with the ‘Hoos sitting as 6.5-point underdogs to JMU on the field.

UVA Athletics is organizing the opener around the theme “UVA Strong,” with plans to honor the three football student-athletes who were shot and killed last Nov. 13 – Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

It’s the first home game since the shooting.

Virginia lost its season opener to #12 Tennessee, 49-13, on Saturday down in Nashville.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to line Whitehead Riad for the Wahoo Walk that begins at 9:45 a.m. Family members and friends of Davis, Chandler and Perry will join the team in the Wahoo Walk.

The first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive orange “UVA Strong” T-shirts as they enter the Scott Stadium.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

The schedule for Saturday also has a special pre-game ceremony that starts at approximately 11:30 a.m.

There are a limited number of lower bowl tickets remaining for Saturday’s contest. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of game day at UVATix.com.

There are two activities UVA supporters can participate in on Friday to support the football program.

A memorial tree planting and plaque dedication honoring Chandler, Davis and Perry on the Arts Grounds on Culbreth Road between Ruffin Hall and the Drama Education building is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday.

UVA President Jim Ryan will speak at the memorial along with Athletics Director Carla Williams and Rector Robert Hardie. The event will be streamed live.

On Friday evening the Virginia cheer squad and Cavalier Marching Band will parade down the Downtown Mall and lead a Paint the Town Orange pep rally at the TING Pavilion.

The pep rally is set to start at 8:30 p.m. The Virginia football team will be in attendance for the rally.