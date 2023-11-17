Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA field hockey run ends with Final Four loss at #1 North Carolina, 2-0
Sports

UVA field hockey run ends with Final Four loss at #1 North Carolina, 2-0

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva field hockey
Photo: UVA Athletics

Top-seeded North Carolina took an early lead on Virginia in their Final Four field hockey matchup on Friday, and went on to post a 2-0 victory over the Cavaliers at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill.

UNC (17-3) and UVA (14-7) had split a pair of games earlier in the season in Charlottesville, both by identical 3-2 scores.

On Friday, the Tar Heels that struck first, with Ryleigh Heck scoring on UNC’s first shot of the game to take a 1-0 lead 6:49 into the match.

The Tar Heels added a second goal in the second quarter, with Sietske Bruning scoring on a penalty corner with 8:44 remaining in the first half.

The Cavaliers had a pair of penalty corners in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, but both attempts were blocked.

UVA pulled goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy with 5:46 remaining to try to create an offensive advantage.

The Tar Heels had a penalty corner with three minutes remaining in the game, with the Cavalier defense blocking the attempt.

“Heart. Grit. That’s what I saw today,” Virginia interim coach Ole Keusgen said after the loss. “It’s something we have been very proud of and that we have done so well in the last weeks, so I feel nothing but pride for the team.”

Keusgen took over as interim coach when head coach Michele Madison stepped aside last month for undisclosed reasons to take personal leave.

That was before the team’s unexpected run to a Final Four berth.

“Our group is amazing. What we have done in the last weeks, the momentum that we carried, that just speaks for itself,” Keusgen said. “I think I personally would run through a wall for this team, and I think everyone else can say that for each other. That starts from the bottom and goes all the way up. We create that feeling that we’re here for each other, and that carries momentum. Obviously, we started a winning streak that made a lot of stuff easier. But what it says about those young women is that they are incredibly resilient and strong. We’re just very proud of that part.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch
2 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
3 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
4 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ Thursday night? The answer will surprise you
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg

Crystal Graham
Local, News

Traffic alert: VDOT further restricts truck traffic on Reeds Gap Road in Augusta, Nelson counties

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT installed truck route restriction signs for a portion of Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) in Augusta and Nelson counties on November 13, 2023. 

us china
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Mel Gurtov: President Biden, Xi Jinping seek to find common ground

Mel Gurtov

The first face-to-face meeting in a year between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping went about as expected.

us flag
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Paul Hellweg: Believe in the Declaration of Independence to save ourselves

Paul Hellweg
malik washington
Football, Sports

UVA Football Notebook: Washington is an All-American, Elliott tries to measure up

Chris Graham
Local

Maine Coons rescued from Virginia breeding facility find loving homes through Cat’s Cradle

Rebecca Barnabi
uva nov 13 graphic
Football, Police

UVA backtracks on release of state AG’s external review of Nov. 13 shootings

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy