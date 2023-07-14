Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsuva baseball lands indiana centerfielder bobby whalen from the transfer portal
Sports

UVA baseball lands Indiana centerfielder Bobby Whalen from the transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball ncaa tournament
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA baseball picked up a potential replacement for centerfielder Ethan O’Donnell from the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Indiana centerfielder Bobby Whalen this week.

Whalen, as a redshirt junior at Indiana in 2023, slashed .277/.368/.383, with a .751 OPS, three homers and 39 RBIs.

On the defensive side, Whalen had five outfield assists from center in 2023.

O’Donnell, UVA’s starter in center field in 2023, slashed .354/.448/.587 with a 1.035 OPS, 13 homers, 57 RBIs and 18 stolen bases for the ‘Hoos.

O’Donnell, who transferred in from Northwestern ahead of his junior season, was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft earlier this week, going to the Cincinnati Reds.

Top UVA recruit Jonny Farmelo, a high-school centerfielder from Northern Virginia, was taken with the 29th pick in the first round of the draft by the Seattle Mariners, and is likely to forego college.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

donald trump
Columns, Politics

What if the White House cocaine baggie had been found on Trump’s watch?

Chris Graham
child at dentist office
Local

Dental clinic provider recognized for care to low-income residents in SAW region

Crystal Graham

Dr. Jasmine Lee was recognized this week for having 1,000 patient encounters with a Fishersville-based dental clinic.

fire
Local

Lightning causes residential fire in Albemarle County; fortunately, no injuries reported

Chris Graham

A lightning strike caused a residential fire in Batesville in Albemarle County Thursday night, though fortunately no one was injured, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

uva basketball
Sports

Kon Knueppel sets second official visit to Virginia: Good news for UVA basketball recruiting

Scott Ratcliffe
Columns

Adventure and exploration: My fascination with Titanic will go on

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

Podcast: Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football, leaving Tony Elliott in a bind

Jerry Ratcliffe
us china
Politics, U.S. News

China denies allegations of hacking Microsoft, breaching unclassified government emails

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy