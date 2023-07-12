UVA baseball alum Zack Gelof called up by Oakland A’s, set to make MLB debut

UVA baseball alum Zack Gelof is set to make his MLB debut this weekend with the Oakland A’s.

Gelof, a third baseman who was taken in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the A’s, was called up by the parent club on Wednesday.

Gelof’s younger brother, Jake, was picked in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft earlier this week by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Zack Gelof is the A’s #3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. In 69 games at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2023, Gelof is slashing .304/.401/.529 with a .930 OPS, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 308 plate appearances.

Gelof will be the seventh player from the 2021 MLB Draft to make it to MLB. One of those seven is former UVA teammate Andrew Abbott, a second-round pick who is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA in seven starts with the Cincinnati Reds this season.