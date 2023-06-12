Countries
UVA baseball alum Andrew Abbott improves to 2-0 with another stellar outing
Sports

UVA baseball alum Andrew Abbott improves to 2-0 with another stellar outing

Chris Graham
Published date:
andrew abbott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Andrew Abbott, through two MLB starts, looks like he belongs.

The 2021 UVA baseball alum improved to 2-0 with five and two-thirds scoreless innings in an 8-4 win for the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Abbott scattered five hits, struck out four and walked three in the win, and through two MLB starts, the lefty has put in 11.2 scoreless innings, striking out 11, walking seven and surrendering six hits.

“It’s a good start,” said Abbott, the ace of Virginia’s 2021 College World Series team. “I’ve got some things to work on. It’s just clicking. If we stay the course, we’ll be all right. I think it’s just go out and have fun, really. There’s a lot of excitement on the team. Just harness and go out and do your job and give 100 percent.”

Fun fact: according to ESPN, Abbott is the first Reds pitcher to open with consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

