UVA alum Andrew Abbott has helped key recent Cincinnati Reds hot streak

You might have seen that the Cincinnati Reds are the hottest team in MLB right now. You may not be aware that rookie Andrew Abbott, a 2021 UVA graduate, is a big reason why.

Abbott got a no-decision in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over Colorado, but he went six innings, gave up three runs – all on solo homers – and struck out a career-high 10.

The three runs surrendered by Abbott (3-0, 1.14 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 1.4 WAR), who was the ace on Virginia’s 2021 College World Series team, were the first three he gave up in his MLB career.

Prior to Wednesday, Abbott, a 2021 second-round draft pick, had become the first pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 – you know, 60 feet, six inches – to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings.

Since his first start, a 2-0 win over Milwaukee on June 5, Cincinnati has a 14-2 record, and the Reds (40-35) have surged into first place in the NL Central, with a one and a half game lead over the Brewers.

His second start, an 8-4 win over St. Louis on June 10, in which Abbott gave up five hits in five and two-thirds scoreless innings, was the first win in what is now, with Wednesday’s win, an 11-game winning streak for the Reds.