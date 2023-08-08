Countries
Unstoppable: Construction of homes for renting expected to continue to increase
Economy, U.S. & World

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

The construction of single-family homes built just for the purpose of renting is breaking records in the United States.

The trend is surging after the increase of home prices, the rise of inflation and renters making a point to avoid committing to a mortgage.

In its annual Build-to-Rent (BTR) Report, RentCafe looks at the evolution of “horizontal apartments,” rental housing built on small lots with high-end amenities.

The highest yearly total was 14,541 BTR homes built in 2022, a 47 percent increase from 2021, when only 10,000 were built.

Eleven metro areas saw surges in construction of BTR from 100 percent to 700 percent in the past five years. At the top of the list are Charlotte, N.C. and Atlanta, which went from a few hundred units to more than 1,300 and 1,800, respectively. Detroit doubled its supply of BTR from 2,300 to 4,500 houses.

BTR is unstoppable in the U.S. construction market: 45,000 rental homes are scheduled for construction, triple the number of homes built in 2022. Leading the way is Phoenix with nearly 5, 500 under construction, followed by Dallas with 4,400 and Houston with 2,600. In Atlanta, 2,200 are under construction.

The size of BTR homes is also increasing by 2.6 percent from 2021 to 1,362 square feet (approximately four bedrooms) in 2022.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

