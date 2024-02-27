University of Virginia hoops legend Ralph Sampson building on business brand

University of Virginia basketball legend Ralph Sampson is having success on the Charlottesville restaurant scene.

Sampson, on Monday, announced a new venture, The Sampson Group, that seeks to build his brand into a number of new sectors.

“My career on and off the court has always been about striving for excellence and making a meaningful impact. With The Sampson Group, we’re bringing this ethos to the business world, aiming to inspire and cultivate the next generation of leaders,” said Sampson, who is branching out to form partnerships in the hospitality, sports, digital media and technology sectors.

The 1983 UVA graduate was a three-time national player of the year during his time on Grounds, before an NBA career cut short by a run of injuries.

The Naismith Hall of Famer and four-time NBA All-Star averaged 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game over parts of nine seasons, and he was the 1984 NBA Rookie of the Year, in a season in which he averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 boards per game.

Sampson’s business portfolio includes WC Hospitality, which has seen great success with Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room, which has become a Barracks Road restaurant staple since its opening in 2022, Roar Media Group, an Atlanta-based media and marketing company, and StemComm Ventures, which works to increase representation of women and minorities in the tech sector.

“We aim to transcend conventional business achievements, establishing a foundation for thought-provoking ideas that drive significant innovations,” Sampson said.