Home University of Richmond, Virginia Union University students receive nearly $85K in NEH grants
University of Richmond, Virginia Union University students receive nearly $85K in NEH grants

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Two students at the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University are the recipients of National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grants.

The grants are for humanities research projects specifically at local universities in Virginia’s District 4.

Christopher Bischof at the University of Richmond will receive $60,000 to support research and writing leading to a book on post-slavery social and economic policies in the British West Indies between 1823 and 1865.

Mark DeYoung at Virginia Union University will receive $24,836 to support the development of an exhibition on the history of Black women’s higher education and related interpretive training for staff.

“Congratulations to the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University on receiving these competitive grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents District 4, said. “These competitive grants will help expand our knowledge, strengthen the public humanities, and ensure a more complete and accurate history for all Americans. I am confident this federal funding will be put to good use, and I look forward to these institution’s continued leadership and formative research.”

