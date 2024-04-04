Countries
Home University of Mary Washington extends Decision Day for class of 2028 undergraduates
Schools, Virginia

University of Mary Washington extends Decision Day for class of 2028 undergraduates

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The University of Mary Washington has extended the enrollment deadline for admitted first-year undergraduate students to June 1, 2024, allowing an additional month for students and families to review financial aid.

UMW has offered additional flexibility for incoming students to make their decision to enroll due to numerous delays in the filing and reporting process for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) from the U.S. Department of Education.

“We appreciate the patience of our admitted students and their supporters as we navigate this unprecedented situation,” UMW Dean of Admissions and Associate Vice President Melissa Yakabouski said. “It is our goal to provide the best information to our students regarding need-based assistance so they are confident in choosing UMW for their four years of undergraduate education. We understand that students may need time to review, ask questions and make confirming visits once awarding begins, and we want to provide the opportunity to do all of these things. We encourage any student with financial concerns to connect with their UMW admissions or financial aid counselor to have a personal conversation.”

Students who have been admitted to UMW have received merit award notices, and financial aid packages will be completed when need-based award information can be calculated and sent to students. Financial aid award letters are expected to be available later in April. The deadline extension from May 1 to June 1 offers more time for students and their families to review details of their awards review questions with UMW.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

