U.S. subsidiary of German-based abrasives company to move production back to Virginia Beach
Economy, Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Hermes Abrasives USA, the U.S. subsidiary of German-based Hermes Abrasives, will invest $5.6 million to expand in Virginia Beach.

Hermes, a global leader in supplying industrial abrasive materials to support production finish, will integrate new product lines to increase capabilities and create 30 new jobs.

The company moved its narrow belt production line from Virginia Beach to Mexico in 2019, but will return to the Virginia Beach facility.

“Hermes Abrasives has proudly called Southeastern Virginia home for over 40 years. Though we have grown and changed with the times, we are excited about the potential expansion and development that we have planned over the next five years,” President of North American Operations Brad Sorgen said. “With nearly $6 million in planned capital investment, Hermes is looking to increase its overall manufacturing footprint to better service its hundreds of customers throughout North America.”

Hermes is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and manufactures a variety of Coated and Bonded Abrasives and grinding tools. The company has a manufacturing or sales presence worldwide with major offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Singapore, China, Mexico and the U.S. (Virginia). The Virginia Beach facility was established in 1981 and manufactures 60 percent of Hermes’ full product portfolio. It serves as the flagship facility for the company’s industrial-scale sandpaper product, primarily used in the automotive and woodworking industries.

“Hermes Abrasives has demonstrated a 40+ year commitment to Virginia, and the return of its belt production line from Mexico to Virginia Beach sends a clear message that the Commonwealth has the right combination of assets for manufacturers to locate and grow,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Hampton Roads offers the skilled workforce, logistics advantage, and business climate that international leaders like Hermes need to thrive, and we look forward to their continued success in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance worked together to secure the project for Virginia and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“The expansion of Hermes Abrasives’ flagship facility in Virginia Beach further demonstrates the increasing role Virginia is playing in reshoring manufacturing,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “We thank Hermes Abrasives for recognizing Virginia’s advantages and reinvesting in its operation as a long-term corporate partner in the Commonwealth.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

