Two Virginia men are the latest charged in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack

A father and son from Richmond are the latest charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack organized by former President Donald Trump and carried out by his political followers.

Farhad Azari, 62, and Farbod Azari, 31, have both been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Farhad Azari is also charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

Farbod Azari is also charged with destruction of government property.

According to court documents, Farhad Azari, during the Jan. 6 coup, threw a water bottle toward a line of police at the West Plaza of the Capitol Building and kicked and pushed against a bike rack put in place as a barricade.

Farhad Azari then confronted a line of police officers on the northside of the West Plaza. He attempted to kick an object on the ground in the direction of the officers, threw a staff or flagpole at the line of officers, then threw an air horn at the officers.

On surveillance video, Farhad Azari is seen entering the U.S. Capitol building via the Senate wing doors at approximately 2:14 p.m. through a broken window.

Farbod Azari spit and threw objects at police officers on the West Plaza of the Capitol, then joined other rioters in dismantling fencing that had been erected there. He then jabbed a flagpole at officers who were manning barricades on a set of stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

After rioters breached those barricades, Farbod Azari was at the front of the group ascending the stairs and gestured to others to follow him. Later, Farbod Azari attempted to break through a line of police officers on the Upper West Terrace, then threw a water bottle and a flagpole at them.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.