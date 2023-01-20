Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news two virginia men are the latest charged in jan 6 2021 u s capitol attack
State/National

Two Virginia men are the latest charged in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack

Chris Graham
Published:
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

A father and son from Richmond are the latest charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack organized by former President Donald Trump and carried out by his political followers.

Farhad Azari, 62, and Farbod Azari, 31, have both been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Farhad Azari is also charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

Farbod Azari is also charged with destruction of government property.

According to court documents, Farhad Azari, during the Jan. 6 coup, threw a water bottle toward a line of police at the West Plaza of the Capitol Building and kicked and pushed against a bike rack put in place as a barricade.

Farhad Azari then confronted a line of police officers on the northside of the West Plaza. He attempted to kick an object on the ground in the direction of the officers, threw a staff or flagpole at the line of officers, then threw an air horn at the officers.

On surveillance video, Farhad Azari is seen entering the U.S. Capitol building via the Senate wing doors at approximately 2:14 p.m. through a broken window.

Farbod Azari spit and threw objects at police officers on the West Plaza of the Capitol, then joined other rioters in dismantling fencing that had been erected there. He then jabbed a flagpole at officers who were manning barricades on a set of stairs leading to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol.

After rioters breached those barricades, Farbod Azari was at the front of the group ascending the stairs and gestured to others to follow him. Later, Farbod Azari attempted to break through a line of police officers on the Upper West Terrace, then threw a water bottle and a flagpole at them.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

blue ridge music center webcam
,

Consulting firm to expand impact of Blue Ridge Music Center with $50K grant
Rebecca Barnabi
uva women's basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: Virginia reeling with four losses in last five games
Scott Ratcliffe

The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired.

film reel
,

Charlottesville: Stonefield Stadium 14, Imax on list of closures in 2023
Crystal Graham

The Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville will close in 2023 – one of 39 movie theaters operated by Regal Cinemas, and its parent company, Cineworld, that are slated to shut down.

court law
, ,

Virginia man sentenced to nine years in prison in $1.2M construction loan fraud scheme
Chris Graham
uva basketball
,

Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday
Chris Graham
police
,

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
Chris Graham
tim kaine
,

Getting in the game early: Tim Kaine announces candidacy for re-election to U.S. Senate
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy