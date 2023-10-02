Two Hokies, on the heels of the win over Pitt, among the ACC Football Players of the Week

Virginia Tech, on the heels of its 38-21 win over Pitt on ACC Network on Saturday night, had two of its kids named among the ACC Football Players of the Week for Week 5.

Kyron Drones is the QB of the Week after accounting for five TDs, three through the air, two more on the ground.

Drones was 12-of-19 passing for 228 yards and added 41 yards on the ground.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten was also honored after gaining 109 yards on 24 carries and adding 37 yards on four catches, including a 12-yard TD reception.

One other player of note: Boston College O lineman Christian Mahogany was highlighted for his work in the Eagles’ 27-24 win over Virginia.

Mahogany played all 78 offensive snaps in BC’s come-from-behind victory at home over the ‘Hoos. With the starting and backup right tackles both lost to injury during the game, Mahogany did not allow a single pressure on 30 dropbacks and graded out at a team-best 85.1 on pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

The rest of the Week 5 honorees

RECEIVER – Tyler Brown, Clemson, WR, Greenville, S.C.

Brown had a career game versus Syracuse, as he recorded career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (153). He also recorded his first career rushing attempt on a reverse in the second quarter, gaining 23 yards. In the win, Brown posted his first career 100-yard receiving performance in his fifth career game, becoming only the seventh player in Clemson history with a 100-yard receiving game within the first five games of a career. His 153 receiving yards were also the most by a Clemson player of any grade classification since Cornell Powell’s 176 yards against Pitt in 2020.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – T.J. Parker, Clemson, DE, Phenix City, Ala.

Parker was credited with five tackles (two for loss) with 2.0 sacks in Clemson’s win at Syracuse. He became the first Clemson true freshman with at least 2.0 sacks in a game since Myles Murphy did so in the 2020 season opener at Wake Forest. Parker also became the third Clemson freshman with 2.0 sacks in a game in the last 10 years, joining Murphy and Dexter Lawrence, both of whom were eventual first-round NFL Draft picks. The first-year Tiger leads all FBS freshmen with 7.5 tackles-for-loss this season.

LINEBACKER – Payton Wilson, NC State, LB, Hillsborough, N.C.

Wilson led the Wolfpack defense that held Louisville to just 13 points, including a scoreless first half, and 20 yards rushing. The linebacker tallied 10 tackles to lead the team (in 68 snaps) – the 18th double-figure tackle output of his career. He also turned in 2.0 sacks for a loss of 15 yards, recovered a fumble, broke up a Cardinal pass on third down, and added a quarterback hurry. On the drive that resulted in the Wolfpack’s only touchdown of the game, Wilson rushed for a first down on a fake punt. He leads the ACC and ranks eighth in the FBS in tackles at 11.2 stops per game. The weekly honor is the second of the season for the veteran linebacker.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Cam’Ron Kelly, Louisville, S, Chesapeake, Va.

Kelly intercepted a pass in the end zone on NC State’s first drive of the second half, ending the Wolfpack drive at the Cards’ 15-yard line, and forced a fumble which Ramon Puryear recovered to stall another NC State drive. Kelly, who picked up his second weekly conference honor this season, has two interceptions in his first season at Louisville and forced his first fumble since joining the Cards. Louisville held NC State to 201 yards of total offense, its lowest total since a 198-yard performance against Notre Dame in 2016, and to only 112 passing yards, also its lowest total since passing for 41 yards in the 2016 Notre Dame game.

SPECIALIST – Brock Travelstead, Louisville, K/P, Acworth, Ga.

Travelstead set a Louisville record for the longest field goal made in the road win over NC State, connecting from 53 yards to break the record of 52 yards shared by Wilbur Summers, Ron Bell, Klaus Wilmsmeyer, Nate Smith, and Chris Philpott. Travelstead made the record-setting 53-yarder with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, providing the Cardinals a 13-10 lead, which they never relinquished. He made two of three field goals and his only extra point attempt, connecting from 33 and 53 yards while missing his first attempt from 52 yards. He also helped preserve the victory by drawing a running-into-the-punter penalty with 2:44 left in the game, giving the Cards a first down and forcing NC State to use its last two timeouts, while taking another minute off the clock. The honor is the second of the season for the Louisville specialist.

ROOKIE – Tyler Brown, Clemson, WR, Greenville, S.C.

The true freshman wideout recorded career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (153) in a win against Syracuse last week. Brown picked up his first career 100-yard receiving performance in just his fifth career game, becoming only the seventh player in Clemson history with a 100-yard receiving game within the first five games of a career. His 153 receiving yards were the most by a Clemson true freshman since Justyn Ross’ 153 yards against Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to conclude the 2018 season and were also the most by a Clemson player of any grade classification since Cornell Powell’s 176 yards against Pitt in 2020. He also recorded his first career rushing attempt on a reverse in the second quarter, gaining 23 yards. The honor is the second Rookie of the Week Award for Brown this season.