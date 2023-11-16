Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Twenty-three state AGs oppose Department of Labor rule change to unionize migrant workers
Agriculture, Politics, U.S. & World

Twenty-three state AGs oppose Department of Labor rule change to unionize migrant workers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
corn field in Virginia
A lush crop of well-fertilized corn. Photo courtesy of DCR.

A U.S. Department of Labor rule change that would allow foreign agricultural workers to form unions encouraged 23 state attorneys general to create a coalition in opposition.

In the United States, citizen farmworkers are denied the right to form a union.

“It adds insult to injury seeing our own federal government proposing a rule change that focuses on ‘benefiting’ foreign nationals while high inflation and interest rates continue leaving American workers struggling to get by. Without congressional approval, the Biden Administration’s proposed rule change carries no legitimacy,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Frankly, the department should have known better than this.”

Miyares is joined by attorneys general in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

In a public comment letter, the AGs argue that the proposed rule prioritizes the interests of foreign agricultural workers over citizens of the U.S. The letter also argues that the proposed rule change is illegal in part, because Congress did not authorize the U.S. Department of Labor authority to grant unionization rights to migrant workers.

“…Congress has already spoken on the issue,” the public letter reads. “And it has excluded all farmworkers from collective bargaining protections. There is no ambiguity in that.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires
2 Quaker Run Fire: Farmers, community members rally to assist firefighters
3 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
4 Poll: Democrats, independents want more (read: better) choices for president
5 Retired Army Col. Eugene Vindman announces run for Seventh District seat in Congress

Latest News

wildfire
Police, Virginia, Weather

Department of Forestry update on efforts to fight several Virginia wildfires

Chris Graham
Tech, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase research capacity in quantum information science, other disciplines

Rebecca Barnabi

The Expand QISET Act would increase research capacity and education, and broaden participation in quantum information science. 

school classroom teacher
Schools, Tech, Virginia

VDOE approves lab school at Germanna Community College to accelerate next-gen teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

Two more lab schools were approved by the Virginia Board of Education at Germanna Community College and UMW in Fredericksburg.

fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police, Weather

Update: Vehicle fire sparks brush fire on Afton Mountain off I-64

Chris Graham
Waynesboro storm photo
Climate, Virginia, Weather

Virginia localities awarded more than $2.6M in federal emergency management funding for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
teen on laptop
Schools, Virginia

UMW announces academy for ninth-graders with interest in science, computers

Rebecca Barnabi
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
Police, Virginia

Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy