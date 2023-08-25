Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Donald Trump mug shot ‘may become a defining visual’ for presidential campaign
Politics, U.S.

Donald Trump mug shot ‘may become a defining visual’ for presidential campaign

Crystal Graham
Published date:

donald trumpFor the first time in U.S. history, a former president had their mug shot taken and released to the public in connection to criminal charges.

Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia Thursday and was booked on felony charges alleging he participated in a criminal conspiracy to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Virginia Tech political science and public relations experts believe there was a calculated effort by the former president and his team on how he should look in the mug shot.

“Trump’s mug shot expression tries to convey strength and defiance, likely a strategy used to rile up his base,” said Chad Hankinson, a political science expert at Virginia Tech. “The likely interpretation for them is that he is fearless, powerful, confident and undeterred by efforts to undermine him.”

Trump’s campaign released the photo while requesting donations. Hankinson believes he’s trying to capitalize on this to raise more campaign funds.

“Overall, he views this as a win that will net him more campaign contributions and supporters, and further the narrative that he is the target of politically motivated investigations that are meant to derail his chances of regaining the presidency.”

Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult said Trump has long claimed that any publicity is “good” publicity.

“This is another historic “first” for U.S. presidents and arguably another step along the path of a collapsing constitutional republic,” said Hult.

Cayce Myers, a public relations professor in the School of Communication, said mug shots have become a defining visual for news coverage of arrests.

“Often thought of as a degrading experience, mug shots frequently are thought to be unflattering and frequently present the subject as a guilty person who got caught,” said Myers. “In high-profile cases, there is a strategy for taking a mug shot where the person arrested attempts to send a message to the public with their picture.”

Trump’s expression, said Myers, expresses disgust and contempt which helps support his narrative that the arrest is unjust and politically motivated.

“Trump’s mug shot may become a defining visual for the 2024 presidential campaign, perhaps not surprisingly on both sides,” Myers said.

While pundits predicted that such images would be used to undermine Trump’s credibility in 2024, Myers agrees with Hankinson that it is Trump who is likely to use the visual to promote his own campaign.

“His indictments have become a rallying cry and platform for his 2024 presidential campaign, and polling in the Republican primary shows that his sizable lead has not diminished despite these legal problems.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

oliver anthony rich men north of richmond
Politics, U.S.

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ guy on Republicans: ‘I wrote that song about those people’

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Economy, Local

Charlottesville homeowner assistance program grant filing deadline extended to Sept. 8

Crystal Graham

The deadline for Charlottesville City Council’s homeowner assistance program grant has been extended through Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m.

norfolk
Police, Schools, Virginia

Norfolk mother convicted in case of 6-year-old son who brought gun to school

Crystal Graham

The Norfolk mother of a 6-year-old boy who brought a revolver to Little Creek Elementary School on Feb. 16, 2023, was convicted Thursday of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

police emergency fire accident
Police, Virginia

Shooting investigation near Kempsville High School football field ongoing, three possible male victims

Crystal Graham
chris graham scott german
Sports

Podcast: Will Stanford, Cal and SMU get ACC invites? Breaking down the latest

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Chesterfield County Police seek information on missing 16-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Matt Ganyard
Sports

The story of the 34-year-old UVA placekicker that should motivate us all

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy