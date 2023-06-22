Countries

newstraffic alert speed limit will change on part of route 263 in shenandoah county
Local

Traffic alert: Speed limit will change on part of Route 263 in Shenandoah County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
driver pulled over by police
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

A new speed limit will be effective on Route 263 (Orkney Grade) near route 614 (South Middle Road) in Shenandoah County as of Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

On the east side the new 45-mile-per-hour speed limit zone adjoins the existing 35 mile-per-hour speed zone just west of the town of Mount Jackson. The west side of the new 45 mph speed zone ends 0.1 mile west of Route 614 where the speed limit increases to 55 mph.

The adjacent speed zones will work to improve safety and reduce crashes by limiting sudden changes in speeds in the area. New speed limit signs will be installed this week, but will remain covered until June 28.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

