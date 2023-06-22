Traffic alert: Speed limit will change on part of Route 263 in Shenandoah County

A new speed limit will be effective on Route 263 (Orkney Grade) near route 614 (South Middle Road) in Shenandoah County as of Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

On the east side the new 45-mile-per-hour speed limit zone adjoins the existing 35 mile-per-hour speed zone just west of the town of Mount Jackson. The west side of the new 45 mph speed zone ends 0.1 mile west of Route 614 where the speed limit increases to 55 mph.

The adjacent speed zones will work to improve safety and reduce crashes by limiting sudden changes in speeds in the area. New speed limit signs will be installed this week, but will remain covered until June 28.

All work is weather permitting.