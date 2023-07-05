Traffic alert: Six-miles of Route 649 to close to through traffic in Warren County

Part of 649 (Browntown Road) in Warren County will close to through traffic for approximately three weeks starting Monday, July 10.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will replace part of the bridge that crosses a Gooney Run tributary between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road).

The work is expected to take approximately three weeks. All work is weather permitting. The affected portion of Route 649 is scheduled to reopen to through traffic on or about Thursday, July 27, 2023.

From July 10 to July 27, Route 649 traffic will be directed on a six-mile detour: