Virginia

Traffic alert: Six-miles of Route 649 to close to through traffic in Warren County

(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Part of 649 (Browntown Road) in Warren County will close to through traffic for approximately three weeks starting Monday, July 10.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will replace part of the bridge that crosses a Gooney Run tributary between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road).

The work is expected to take approximately three weeks. All work is weather permitting. The affected portion of Route 649 is scheduled to reopen to through traffic on or about Thursday, July 27, 2023.

From July 10 to July 27, Route 649 traffic will be directed on a six-mile detour:

  • Drivers approaching from the north will turn right on Route 605, left on Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), left on Route 673 (Limeton Church Road) and then left on Route 622 to the end of the detour.
  • Drivers approaching from the south will turn left on Route 622, right on Route 674 (Limeton Church Road), right on Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and then right on Route 605 to the end of the detour.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

