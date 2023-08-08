Countries
Traffic alert: Route 53 closed in Albemarle County after vehicle crash
Local, Police

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

A vehicle crash on Route 53 in Albemarle County involves a fallen tree. Albemarle County Police Department is on the scene.

Route 53 is expected to remain closed between Route 20 and Milton Road for several hours.

Through traffic is encouraged to avoid the area and give crews space and time to work.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

