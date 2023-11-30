Traffic alert: Woodrow Wilson Parkway lane shift begins Monday near Staunton

Northbound traffic on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County will shift onto a newly constructed travel lane on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The shift will take place between the interchanges with Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) near Staunton.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation are building two new northbound travel lanes parallel to the existing road, which currently has a single lane in each direction between Route 613 and Route 252.

On or about December 4, northbound traffic will begin using one of the two new northbound lanes. Southbound traffic will continue to use the existing single lane. This traffic pattern will remain in place through spring 2024.

At the completion of construction, southbound traffic will use both existing lanes. Northbound traffic will have two travel lanes for an additional 700 feet before merging to a single lane. The widening project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by extending the divided highway portion of Route 262 northward, and by providing a full acceleration lane for motorists entering Route 262 southbound from the Route 252 interchange.

Route 262 northbound and southbound motorists are encouraged to remain alert for 24/7 shoulder closures, occasional single-lane closures and construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

VDOT awarded a $2.8 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford in July 2023. The project has a contract completion date of May 24, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.