Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: Woodrow Wilson Parkway lane shift begins Monday near Staunton
Local, News

Traffic alert: Woodrow Wilson Parkway lane shift begins Monday near Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Northbound traffic on Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) in Augusta County will shift onto a newly constructed travel lane on Monday, December 4, 2023.

 

The shift will take place between the interchanges with Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) near Staunton.

 

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation are building two new northbound travel lanes parallel to the existing road, which currently has a single lane in each direction between Route 613 and Route 252. 

 

On or about December 4, northbound traffic will begin using one of the two new northbound lanes. Southbound traffic will continue to use the existing single lane. This traffic pattern will remain in place through spring 2024.

 

At the completion of construction, southbound traffic will use both existing lanes. Northbound traffic will have two travel lanes for an additional 700 feet before merging to a single lane. The widening project will enhance safety and improve traffic flow by extending the divided highway portion of Route 262 northward, and by providing a full acceleration lane for motorists entering Route 262 southbound from the Route 252 interchange.

 

Route 262 northbound and southbound motorists are encouraged to remain alert for 24/7 shoulder closures, occasional single-lane closures and construction equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

 

VDOT awarded a $2.8 million construction contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford in July 2023. The project has a contract completion date of May 24, 2024.

 

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

Health, Local, News

Augusta Health to assume management of AMI farm on Fishersville campus

Rebecca Barnabi
jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Jake Groves getting minutes at the five because Bennett likes his ability to ‘stretch it’

Chris Graham

Jake Groves didn’t expect to start Wednesday, only learning about 45 minutes before the tip with #14 Texas A&M that he would be in the starting lineup.

irs taxes
U.S. & World

Legislation would ensure billionaires ‘pull more of their weight for America’s future’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act would prevent the wealthiest Americans from escaping their fair share of paying taxes.

Arts & Culture, Local

Holiday Hope: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to participate in national adoption event

Rebecca Barnabi
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Police, Virginia

Armed Virginia fentanyl trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Crystal Graham
ryan dunn dunk
Basketball, Sports

Virginia suffocates #14 Texas A&M: Stat sheet says one thing, scoreboard says another

Scott German
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason clamps down on D in second half, defeats NJIT, 86-68

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy