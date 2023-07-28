Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Traffic alert: New Route 11 bridge in Shenandoah County opens Saturday
Local

Traffic alert: New Route 11 bridge in Shenandoah County opens Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Traffic is scheduled to begin traveling on the new Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) bridge in Shenandoah County on Saturday, July 29.

The new bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River is between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and the Mount Jackson southern town limits.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a 44.6 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville in January 2022, and the completion date of the project is August 25, 2023.

The new Route 11 bridge is about 38 feet wide, 14 feet wider than the old bridge. The additional width will accommodate two 11-foot travel lanes, an 11-foot shoulder on the west side of the bridge and a five-foot shoulder on the east side.

Route 11 traffic will transition to the new bridge with a traffic lane-shift. The new bridge was built just east of the existing truss bridge. Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation began in early 2022 to replace the older bridge, which dates back to 1933 and has reached the end of its service life.

Contractors will begin to remove the old bridge and finale the project after Route 11 motorists begin using the new bridge. Drivers should remain alert for shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control. The work-zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour.

All work is weather permitting. The traffic-shift schedule is subject to change.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight
2 U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
3 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
4 UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’
5 Former UVA QBs coach Jason Beck getting his shot to run the Syracuse offense

Latest News

woman cooling off in extreme heat
Local

Blue Ridge Health District: Where to go to cool off in the extreme heat

Crystal Graham
scott seaton
Columns, Politics

Augusta County leaders want Scott Seaton to shut up already: Yeah, that’s not going to work

Chris Graham

People have been telling Scott Seaton that he should have just kept his mouth shut.

mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Will Mega Millions reach $1B before tonight’s drawing? Jackpot on the rise

Crystal Graham

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing has just been increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot had been estimated at $910 million.

acc jim phillips
Sports

The ACC, now a distant third in the pecking order, might have more room to freefall

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Politics, Virginia

Politico: Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger interested in 2025 Virginia governor’s race

Chris Graham
chesapeake bay
U.S. News

‘There is only one’: National Park Service status for Chesapeake Bay introduced with legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham acc kickoff
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA football from the ACC Football Kickoff

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy