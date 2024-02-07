Drivers should expect travel disruptions on Route 624 in Front Royal next week

Drivers in Front Royal in Warren County can expect major traffic disruptions next week along Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) for Norfolk Southern Railroad maintenance work.

On, Wed., February 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., work will be at the Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) crossing, and affect transportation for Shenandoah Shores, Christendom College and a variety of businesses and residential areas only accessible by traveling over the crossing at Route 606 and Route 624. Route 606 at the railroad crossing is the single ingress and egress for Route 606 north of Route 624. Only emergency services will be able to enter or leave the area while the railroad work is underway.

No detour is available during the maintenance work. All drivers through this intersection must expect no travel in and out of the area during the scheduled work.

On Thursday, February 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., work will be at the Route 624 crossing near Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road). Route 624 will be closed just west of the Route 647 intersection. Signs will guide traffic on the following detours:

Route 624 traffic approaching from the west (Front Royal area) will go south on Leach Run Parkway, east on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and then north on Route 647 to the end of the detour.

Route 624 traffic approaching from the east (the area of the I-66 overpass bridges) will go south on Route 647, west on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and then north on Leach Run Parkway to the end of the detour.

The start and end times of the crossing closures due to the railroad maintenance work are estimates provided by Norfolk Southern.

All work is weather permitting, and the closure schedule is subject to change.