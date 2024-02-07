Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Drivers should expect travel disruptions on Route 624 in Front Royal next week
Virginia

Drivers should expect travel disruptions on Route 624 in Front Royal next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Drivers in Front Royal in Warren County can expect major traffic disruptions next week along Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) for Norfolk Southern Railroad maintenance work.

On, Wed., February 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., work will be at the Route 606 (Shenandoah Shores Road) crossing, and affect transportation for Shenandoah Shores, Christendom College and a variety of businesses and residential areas only accessible by traveling over the crossing at Route 606 and Route 624. Route 606 at the railroad crossing is the single ingress and egress for Route 606 north of Route 624. Only emergency services will be able to enter or leave the area while the railroad work is underway.

No detour is available during the maintenance work. All drivers through this intersection must expect no travel in and out of the area during the scheduled work.

On Thursday, February 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., work will be at the Route 624 crossing near Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road). Route 624 will be closed just west of the Route 647 intersection. Signs will guide traffic on the following detours:

  • Route 624 traffic approaching from the west (Front Royal area) will go south on Leach Run Parkway, east on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and then north on Route 647 to the end of the detour.
  • Route 624 traffic approaching from the east (the area of the I-66 overpass bridges) will go south on Route 647, west on Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and then north on Leach Run Parkway to the end of the detour.

The start and end times of the crossing closures due to the railroad maintenance work are estimates provided by Norfolk Southern.

All work is weather permitting, and the closure schedule is subject to change.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Stuarts Draft High School: Investigation ongoing into student who allegedly made threat
2 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
3 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”
4 House Republican attempt to impeach Homeland Security secretary falls short
5 Podcast: Virginia moves up in the computers after big win over Miami

Latest News

liberty university
Football, Sports

Liberty Football adds 10 transfers, three prep signees to 2024 recruiting class

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Colonial Heights takes the life of Virginia man

Chris Graham

A South Chesterfield man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 at the 54-mile marker in Colonial Heights on Tuesday night.

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police make arrest in hit-and-run on West Broad Street

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have charged the driver following a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

handcuffs police arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County: Man in custody after fleeing Virginia State Police traffic stop

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond: Employee at Latino market shot, killed in Wednesday robbery

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Clemson win over UNC throws open ACC regular-season chase 

Scott German
Business/Econ, Govt/Politics, US/World

Sen. Warner leads legislation to develop cybersecurity guidelines for federal drone use

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status