‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder brings viral tour to The Paramount Theater tonight

The “Trae Crowder – Just Me and Y’all” tour comes to The Paramount tonight at 8 p.m.

Crowder first gained attention in 2016 for his hugely viral series of “Liberal Redneck” comedic porch-rant videos.

Since then, he has written a best-selling book, The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta The Dark, toured the country and appeared on several news and late-night TV shows.

Initially from rural Celina, Tenn., Crowder now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and has developed and sold five scripted pilots and continues to work as a writer.

Crowder also co-wrote and produced an hour-long documentary, featuring Crowder and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, about universal basic income.

Trae also co-hosts the hugely popular WellRED, Evening Skews and Puttin’ On Airs podcasts.

His debut 30-minute standup comedy special was taped in 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Tickets start at $29.50 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office one hour before each event.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.