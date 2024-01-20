Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder brings viral tour to The Paramount Theater tonight
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder brings viral tour to The Paramount Theater tonight

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trae crowder paramount
Image courtesy The Paramount Theater

The “Trae Crowder – Just Me and Y’all” tour comes to The Paramount tonight at 8 p.m.

Crowder first gained attention in 2016 for his hugely viral series of “Liberal Redneck” comedic porch-rant videos.

Since then, he has written a best-selling book, The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta The Dark, toured the country and appeared on several news and late-night TV shows.

Initially from rural Celina, Tenn., Crowder now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and has developed and sold five scripted pilots and continues to work as a writer.

Crowder also co-wrote and produced an hour-long documentary, featuring Crowder and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, about universal basic income.

Trae also co-hosts the hugely popular WellRED, Evening Skews and Puttin’ On Airs podcasts.

His debut 30-minute standup comedy special was taped in 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Tickets start at $29.50 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office one hour before each event.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

nuclear weapons
Opinion, Politics

John LaForge: Senior nonviolent resister celebrates nuclear ban treaty the hard way

Contributors
Congress politics
Politics, U.S. & World

House committee OKs bill expanding Child Tax Credit, boost affordable housing

Chris Graham

A bill that would expand the Child Tax Credit and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit passed the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee by a 40-3 vote on Friday.

road construction
Virginia

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Jan. 22-26

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

young bucks
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW Notebook: Young Bucks heeling up for Sting retirement match, Joe-Hook

Chris Graham
nintendo 64 game console and controller
Sports

Rocktown Games, Beards and Broads announce Super Smash Bros anniversary tournament

Crystal Graham
Kimberly Acquaviva
Arts & Culture, Health, Local

Local author to talk about hospice, palliative care for LGBTQIA families

Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 29 from Bamisile in 85-61 romp over Saint Louis in A-10 action

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status