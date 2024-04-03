Countries
Home Weather Alert: Tornadoes, hail possible in parts of Virginia Wednesday afternoon
Climate, Virginia

Weather Alert: Tornadoes, hail possible in parts of Virginia Wednesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tornado storm
(© Matthew – stock.adobe.com)

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Virginia, effective until 7 p.m.

Tornado watches have also been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina.

The tornado watch in Virginia is for 46 counties in Central Virginia, East Central Virginia, Eastern Virginia, North Central Virginia, South Central Virginia and Southeast Virginia.

A tornado watch is generally issued to a large area when conditions are favorable for severe weather.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated on weather radar.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon bringing potential for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Wakefield urges Virginians to be prepared for severe weather.

NWS recommends you have a plan for any outdoor activities should storms threaten; plan shelter areas before severe storms occur.

Tornado Watch areas

Central Virginia

  • Amelia
  • Chesterfield
  • City of Colonial Heights
  • City of Richmond
  • Cumberland
  • Goochland
  • Hanover
  • Henrico
  • Powhatan
  • Prince Edward

East Central Virginia

  • Charles City
  • Essex
  • King William
  • King and Queen
  • New Kent
  • Richmond
  • Westmoreland

Eastern Virginia

  • Lancaster
  • Mathews
  • Middlesex
  • Northampton
  • Northumberland

North Central Virginia

  • Caroline

South Central Virginia

  • Brunswick
  • City of Hopewell
  • City of Petersburg
  • Dinwiddie
  • Lunenburg
  • Mecklenburg
  • Nottoway
  • Prince George

Southeast Virginia

  • Accomack
  • City of Emporia
  • City of Franklin
  • City of Hampton
  • City of Newport News
  • City of Poquoson
  • City of Williamsburg
  • Gloucester
  • Greensville
  • Isle Of Wight
  • James City
  • Southampton
  • Surry
  • Sussex
  • York

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

