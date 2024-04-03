Weather Alert: Tornadoes, hail possible in parts of Virginia Wednesday afternoon

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of Virginia, effective until 7 p.m.

Tornado watches have also been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina.

The tornado watch in Virginia is for 46 counties in Central Virginia, East Central Virginia, Eastern Virginia, North Central Virginia, South Central Virginia and Southeast Virginia.

A tornado watch is generally issued to a large area when conditions are favorable for severe weather.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated on weather radar.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon bringing potential for damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Wakefield urges Virginians to be prepared for severe weather.

NWS recommends you have a plan for any outdoor activities should storms threaten; plan shelter areas before severe storms occur.

Tornado Watch areas

Central Virginia

Amelia

Chesterfield

City of Colonial Heights

City of Richmond

Cumberland

Goochland

Hanover

Henrico

Powhatan

Prince Edward

East Central Virginia

Charles City

Essex

King William

King and Queen

New Kent

Richmond

Westmoreland

Eastern Virginia

Lancaster

Mathews

Middlesex

Northampton

Northumberland

North Central Virginia

Caroline

South Central Virginia

Brunswick

City of Hopewell

City of Petersburg

Dinwiddie

Lunenburg

Mecklenburg

Nottoway

Prince George

Southeast Virginia