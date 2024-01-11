Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Tony Bennett on freshman Blake Buchanan: ‘He’ll continue to get better’
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on freshman Blake Buchanan: ‘He’ll continue to get better’

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva blake buchanan morgan state
Blake Buchanan. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia freshman center Blake Buchanan got his first start since before Thanksgiving in the 76-60 loss at NC State last week, but don’t necessarily read a lot into that, to hear UVA coach Tony Bennett tell it.

“We were going against DJ (Burns), and we just thought, you know, we needed some size and length, and tried to do it that way,” said Bennett, who got 23 borderline good minutes out of the 6’11” Buchanan, who had four points and four rebounds, in the road loss.

“I thought he battled,” Bennett said. “He’s, you know, obviously last year, I don’t think he was playing against anybody quite like DJ Burns with the guys he’s playing at the same time.”

Burns, listed at 6’9”, 275, giving him 50 pounds on the lithe, 225-pound Buchanan, had a relatively low-key game for State in the Pack’s win, with six points, on 3-of-6 shooting, two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes, so, plus there for Buchanan and the job that he was able to do on the defensive end.

Buchanan had played his way into the starting lineup with what at the time seemed to be a breakout game in the 73-70 win over Florida on Nov. 10.

In that one, B-Dub (no idea if this is his nickname; let this be my nomination) had 18 points and seven boards in 27 minutes off the bench against Florida’s skyscraper-sized frontcourt, which goes 6’9”, 6’10”, 6’11” and 7’1”.

That one, to date, is Buchanan’s only double-digit scoring game.

The kid is averaging a very modest 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game this season, and shooting just 40.4 percent from the floor, with a particular issue finishing at the rim – Buchanan is shooting 54.5 percent at the rim, 12-of-22.

For context there, the team is shooting 59.0 percent at the rim this season.

Buchanan’s mark ranks seventh among Virginia’s regulars.

It’s clear that he will need to focus in the offseason on getting stronger, most notably in his hands, which is where he’s had his biggest issue with finishing.

“There are certainly some young mistakes he makes, and he gives up a lot on the weight, but as he continues to get stronger, I just think he brought some toughness and scrap that, you know, he did some good things, and he’ll continue to get better, in terms of catching, finishing and all that,” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump
2 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
3 Water rescue in Amelia County for two vehicles; one driver being treated for serious injuries
4 Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’
5 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Latest News

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Virginia

Operation Ceasefire: Portsmouth man sentenced to 50 months on firearms, narcotics charges

Rebecca Barnabi
skateboarder at concrete skate park
Arts & Culture, Local

Harrisonburg staff asking for community’s input on design of new concrete skate park

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to help shape the future of Westover Skate Park.

vote
Local

Waynesboro registrar addresses upcoming dual presidential primary election in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A dual presidential primary election will be held on March 5 in Virginia. In Waynesboro, the registrar is reminding potential voters of important deadlines.

glenn youngkin
Opinion, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Youngkin’s plan to close Augusta Correctional Center benefits only him

Contributors
brooks dog virginia tech richmond
Health, Virginia

A Cavalier is helping Hokies understand why dog breeds are predisposed to heart conditions

Crystal Graham
food grocery store
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

Republican governors blocking 8 million students from summer food program

Chris Graham
virginia map
Climate, Virginia

USDA funding available for landowners of riparian forest projects in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status