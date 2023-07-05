Countries
Throw them all in jail, and then throw away the key

Chris Graham
Republican sympathizers want Hunter Biden in jail. Democrat sympathizers want Donald Trump in jail.

It doesn’t have to be one or the other; it, indeed, can be both, all, whatever.

I’m not weighing in here to say that Hunter Biden definitely needs to go to jail, but if anything ever comes of the claims made by Republicans that he traded his father’s status to try to make money, sure.

I’d then say, same for Jared and Ivanka, right? Seems that a case could be made that they traded on Donald Trump’s name to make money while he was president.

The Big Don, for his part, shouldn’t escape sanction for his classified-documents misdeeds.

What gets me on this stuff, and I’d bet this is the case for most Americans, is when one side or the other tries to excuse wrongdoing by one of their partisans by pointing at what is going on with the other side.

The Big Don does this with the best of ‘em. He’s been saying for years that Hillary Clinton should be locked up because of emails found on a private server.

He’s still saying that, as he faces a helluva lot more than emails on a private server.

My thinking is, all of these people need to shut the h— up and focus on doing the jobs we hired them to do, though I recognize that we’re long since past the point of politics being about doing a job.

I say this as a guy who once ran for local office, running for a seat on the local City Council in 2008, and was disappointed like you can’t imagine when I lost (badly).

It should have been clear to me then, as it is now, that the old axiom about power corrupting, and absolute power corrupting absolutely, is 100 percent right on.

I don’t know that too many people who get into politics do so thinking they can use elected office to enrich themselves and their friends and families, but the opportunities are certainly there.

And it’s not just at the national level, where the bulk of our attention is.

Local governments can be and are often a million times dirtier than anything we see on the cable news at night.

We just had a story here on AFP last week about the sheriff in Culpeper County literally selling auxiliary deputy badges for bribes.

I don’t want to be one of those cynics who dismiss politics by ranting about how they’re all crooks, but you know, more of them are crooks than we should accept as a society.

Seriously, this is the best we can do?

And you wonder why I devote most of my time and mental energy to writing sports.

There’s no saving us from ourselves; this is why I pretend that the QB1 battle at State U. is something akin to life-or-death.

Basically because, it doesn’t seem that too many of the rest of y’all care about what’s really important, so why should I?

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

