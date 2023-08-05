Countries
Three tickets in Virginia win more than $10K in Mega Millions drawing
Three tickets in Virginia win more than $10K in Mega Millions drawing

Crystal Graham
Published date:

mega millions jackpotWhile there was no jackpot winner, the Mega Millions drawing did award three people in Virginia with thousands of dollars.

A total of 146,016 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including one ticket that won $20,000 and two that each won $10,000.

However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers, so the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $1.55 billion.

The winning numbers in the Friday, August 4, drawing were 11-30-45-52-56, and the Mega Ball number was 20.

Virginia winners

The ticket that won $20,000 was bought at:

  • 7-Eleven, 3805 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

The two tickets that each won $10,000 were bought at:

  • John’s Super Market, 2017 East Nine Mile Road, Sandston
  • 7-Eleven 2800 Beacon Hill Road, Alexandria

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

