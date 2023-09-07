Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
‘This makes absolutely no sense’: Warner says federal government shutdown harms Virginia most
Politics, U.S.

‘This makes absolutely no sense’: Warner says federal government shutdown harms Virginia most

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
government money
(© ozerkina – stock.adobe.com)

The last United States government shutdown was from Dec. 22, 2018 until Jan. 25, 2019, a total of 35 days.

According to Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner, legislation was passed after that shutdown, which was during the presidency of Donald Trump, that requires backpay to government employees when a shutdown ceases.

“Not only do you disrupt people’s lives, it’s going to cost the taxpayer a lot more money if we’re going to honor that law,” Warner said in a press call Thursday afternoon.

And no state is harder hit by a federal government shutdown than the Commonwealth where federal government offices and military installations call home.

“It just doesn’t make sense for the country, sure as heck doesn’t make sense for the Commonwealth of Virginia to see a shutdown.”

Warner said that he can help the situation by encouraging the U.S. Senate to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government open after the September 30, 2023 deadline to approve a budget for 2024.

He admitted that lawmakers will not be able to get through the entire budget package before September 30.

“We’ve all seen this movie way too many times,” Warner said.

And the harm to Virginia would be immeasurable, as well as Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

“It will hurt our economy,” he said. “It will disrupt Virginians’ lives.”

Warner has pushed for expediency in the delay of issuing passports, which are in a backlog, and a government shutdown will not ease the situation.

“This makes absolutely no sense,” he said of a possible government shutdown.

Related stories:

Legislation would allow Congress to prohibit government shutdowns, initiate resolution – Augusta Free Press

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

wrestling jabronis
Sports

‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Chris Graham
homeless man
Economy, Local

Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’

Crystal Graham

As temperatures soar into triple digits, Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is gearing up to prepare for cold weather and shelters to offer relief to the region’s homeless during winter months.

police
Local, Police

Highland County: Motorcycle driver dead after striking tractor-trailer on Route 220

Chris Graham

A Monterey motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 220 in Highland County on Thursday.

police
Schools, U.S.

Head-on collision with tow truck sends 49 children on school bus to hospital in Pennsylvania

Rebecca Barnabi
ocean waves
Police, U.S.

Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents

Crystal Graham
ukraine
Politics, U.S.

Warner: U.S. must aid Ukraine against Russia, show Communist China we will ‘remain steadfast’

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
Police, Politics, Virginia

Louisa man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy