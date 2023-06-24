The Neighbor Bridge to host silent auction fundraiser in Fort Defiance

The Neighbor Bridge will hold a Silent Auction and Raffle Fundraiser Saturday afternoon in Fort Defiance.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help provide food, clothing and necessary items for local families in need. Funds raised from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the nonprofit’s Food Pantry project and ThanksGifting event in the fall during which more than 150 local children receive a new winter jacket.

From noon to 4 p.m. at the New Hope Community Center, the public is invited to come enjoy food catered by AmazinGrazin and live music by The Loya Brothers Band.

The event is indoors and will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.

Fifty percent of funds raised from the 50/50 raffle will support the nonprofit’s mission. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.