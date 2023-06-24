Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsthe neighbor bridge to host silent auction in fort defiance
Culture

The Neighbor Bridge to host silent auction fundraiser in Fort Defiance

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of The Neighbor Bridge Inc.

The Neighbor Bridge will hold a Silent Auction and Raffle Fundraiser Saturday afternoon in Fort Defiance.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help provide food, clothing and necessary items for local families in need. Funds raised from the silent auction and raffle will benefit the nonprofit’s Food Pantry project and ThanksGifting event in the fall during which more than 150 local children receive a new winter jacket.

From noon to 4 p.m. at the New Hope Community Center, the public is invited to come enjoy food catered by AmazinGrazin and live music by The Loya Brothers Band.

The event is indoors and will be held rain or shine. Admission is free.

Fifty percent of funds raised from the 50/50 raffle will support the nonprofit’s mission. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 An adoption story: Rockingham County couple open their hearts to foster and ‘fail’
2 Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager
3 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
4 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
5 Tony Bennett not getting Jarin Stevenson isn’t the worst thing in the world

Latest News

student loan relief
U.S./World

Republicans lose student loan debt forgiveness battle against Biden

Rebecca Barnabi
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe Show breaks down the Jarin Stevenson recruiting news

Chris Graham

Five-star basketball recruit Jarin Stevenson isn't coming to Virginia. Hootie and Chris Graham break down the impact of the recruiting miss on UVA hoops.

jail handcuffs
Local

Charlottesville Police make arrests in Downtown Mall gun incident, June 16 shots fired

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police made arrests connected to two separate gun-related incidents on Friday.

albemarle county murder
Local

Suspect in Albemarle County murder arrested on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Chris Graham
child vaccine
Local

‘Excellent, complex pediatric care’: UVA Health Children’s is No. 1 in the Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Echoes of August 2020 flooding: Staunton implements $80K flood awareness system

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Local

Nelson County: Authorities lead search for two missing teens last seen on Thursday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy