Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
The McKenzies to perform at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday
Events, Local

The McKenzies to perform at Humpback Rocks on Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday

Chris Graham
Published date:
the mckenzies
Photo: Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center is sponsoring a performance by The McKenzies on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Humpback Rocks on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The free outdoor concert is one in a series of Milepost Music sessions offered at popular destinations in the national park.

Woody and Marcia McKenzie have played music together since 1983. Their variety of styles and instrumentation, strong individual and duet vocals, and repertoire of lively tunes all come together to create an energetic brand of entertainment. As former members of two clogging groups, they even incorporate a little flat-foot dancing into their performances on occasion.

Visitors are invited to bring a camp chair and sit a while to hear songs and stories about local musical traditions.

The final Milepost Music session at Humpback Rocks will feature Uncle Henry’s Favorites on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center on rotating Sunday afternoons.  The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music CenterBlue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.

For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

interstate 64
Local

Rockbridge County: Sinkhole discovered on Wednesday closes portion of Interstate 64

Chris Graham
darius mcghee
Sports

Liberty hoops alum Darius McGhee signs Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana Pacers

Chris Graham

Recent Liberty basketball alum Darius McGhee has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers.

virginia dmv
Virginia

Virginia DMV rolls out new, hopefully improved, easier-to-use website

Chris Graham

Virginia DMV has unveiled a new and enhanced dmv.virginia.gov that the agency says will help customers find important information online with more ease.

wildfire
Environment, Op/Eds, Politics

Lahaina and global reality

Winslow Myers
virginia economy
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Lottery breaks $4B annual sales mark, generates $867M for public schools

Chris Graham
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Supplier, dealer in large Southwest Virginia meth ring get lengthy prison terms

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

95 Express Lanes set to open on Thursday: Should save drivers time to, from D.C.

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy