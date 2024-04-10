That didn’t take long: Baltimore Orioles call up top prospect Jackson Holliday

The Baltimore Orioles, 10 games into the 2024 season, seem to be conceding the lack of wisdom in the move to relegate 2022 top draft pick Jackson Holliday to the minors, with the decision on Tuesday to call up Holliday to the parent club.

Holliday slashed .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks in 10 games at Triple-A Norfolk, after putting up a .311/.354/.600 slash line with two homers and six RBIs in 15 games with the O’s in the spring.

Holliday is expected to join the O’s on the road on Wednesday. Baltimore is currently in a series at Boston.

Drafted as a shortstop, Holliday will likely move to second base because Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, is entrenched at short.