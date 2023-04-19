Countries
teen arrested charged with murder burglary in monday shooting in richmond
Virginia

Teen arrested, charged with murder, burglary in Monday shooting in Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a homicide that occurred on Monday on Stuart Avenue.

The suspect, a juvenile male, 16, of Richmond, surrendered to detectives at Richmond Police headquarters without incident on Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, maliciously shooting within a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Monday at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Curtis Edwards, 40, of Richmond, in an apartment building, down and unresponsive.

Edwards had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a media release of information about the shooting and after the juvenile learned through family members he was a suspect, the juvenile suspect and a family member arrived at RPD headquarters, where he surrendered.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

