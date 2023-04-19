Teen arrested, charged with murder, burglary in Monday shooting in Richmond

Richmond Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a homicide that occurred on Monday on Stuart Avenue.

The suspect, a juvenile male, 16, of Richmond, surrendered to detectives at Richmond Police headquarters without incident on Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, maliciously shooting within a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Monday at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Curtis Edwards, 40, of Richmond, in an apartment building, down and unresponsive.

Edwards had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a media release of information about the shooting and after the juvenile learned through family members he was a suspect, the juvenile suspect and a family member arrived at RPD headquarters, where he surrendered.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.