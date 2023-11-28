Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Tech support: $4.1M in federal funding awarded to Virginia’s underserved small businesses
News, Virginia

Tech support: $4.1M in federal funding awarded to Virginia’s underserved small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
network cord
(© Cybrain – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia small businesses have been awarded $4.1 million under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Technical Assistance Grant Program.

The program was reauthorized and expanded by the American Rescue Plan.

Federal funding will be allocated through the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA) to help small businesses in Virginia access capital. The funding will specifically provide small business owners with technical assistance like webinars, workshops, one-on-one mentoring, job and resource fairs and community events.

“Small businesses help keep our communities and economy running, but many of the smallest and most underserved businesses face significant barriers accessing capital,” U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan we passed, Virginia is receiving funding for the SSBCI program to help ensure entrepreneurs across the Commonwealth have the resources they need to access capital and grow their business.”

Virginia received $230.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the SSBCI program in December 2022, which will enhance access to capital for Virginia’s small businesses. The $4.1 million in funding will help ensure very small and underserved businesses receive technical assistance to assist them in applying for funding through this and other federal programs. The VSBFA anticipates providing technical assistance to 1,000 beneficiaries, resulting in 500 pitch applications submitted to the state’s SSBCI capital programs and other federal programs.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
3 Virginia can’t rebound the ball: Remember that great Darion Atkins quote? The answer is there
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

healthcare
Health, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health website shows alarming rise in syphilis cases

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Former Virginia prison employee to serve three years in prison for ignoring inmate’s medical needs

Crystal Graham

A former Federal Bureau of Prisons Lieutenant was sentenced today to 36 months in prison for showing deliberate indifference to the inmate’s serious medical needs.

Health, Local, Schools

Washington & Lee undergraduate student chosen as medical science grant recipient

Rebecca Barnabi

Washington and Lee University student Megan Dufault ’24 recently presented at the VAS undergraduate research competition in Richmond.

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Buzz Williams brings rugged Texas A&M team to JPJ to face Virginia

Chris Graham
person at computer keyboard
Police, Virginia

Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident

Crystal Graham
Basketball, Sports

Virginia can’t rebound the ball: Remember that great Darion Atkins quote? The answer is there

Chris Graham
healthcare
Health, Local

WebMD, Medscape recognize UVA Health for multiple areas of patient care

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy