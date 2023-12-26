Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Summit highlights unifying strategies for Blue Ridge Parkway’s gateway communities
Virginia

Summit highlights unifying strategies for Blue Ridge Parkway’s gateway communities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
blue ridge parkway rising summit
Ann Bass speaks with Kyle Case during a break at the Blue Ridge Rising Summit in Blowing Rock. (Submitted)

More than 130 leaders from Virginia and North Carolina gathered to discuss strategies for unifying and strengthening communities adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway during a summit held earlier this month.

“Stretching across hundreds of miles and 29 counties in two states, the region surrounding the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most important destinations in the country for its abundant natural and cultural resources, significant tourism opportunities, and is increasingly a top destination for business and those in search of a high-quality place to live,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout.

Blue Ridge Rising is an initiative driven by community engagement to unite the Parkway’s gateway communities for the betterment of the region.

The event, hosted by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation working with Destination by Design, highlighted six key focus areas determined by participants in a series of 30 listening sessions. Presenters highlighted the top action strategies in marketing, education, advocacy, resource protection, visitor experiences and capacity building.

The strategies include developing a unified regional voice, creating curated travel itineraries to highlight regional offerings, advancing connector trails and greenways, protecting the viewsheds that attract Parkway visitors, bolstering workforce development in hospitality and natural resources, promoting safe bicycling adventures and identifying dark sky areas for stargazing along the 469-mile route of the national park.

The Blue Ridge Rising action plan will be finalized in early 2024, and the foundation and its partners will implement the first projects soon thereafter.

In 2022, the Parkway was the most visited national park with more than 15.7 million visitors who spent nearly $1.3 billion in communities near the national park.

Blue Ridge Rising is organized by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, with primary funding provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment. Since 1997, the organization has provided more than $22 million in support for the national park.

For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham
FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham

AFP made a follow-up request to Augusta County government on Tuesday related to public records that Butch Wells, a member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, claimed to have in his possession during a Dec. 22 phone call.

erika howsare author nd
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on the cultural significance of deer

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Erika Howsare on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.. 

aggressive driver gesturing
Virginia

New Year’s resolution: DMV suggests being a courteous driver

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Albemarle County: Bridge over Marsh Run to close for nearly a year

Crystal Graham
biden trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot

Chris Graham
tommy tuberville
Football, Politics, U.S. & World

Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status