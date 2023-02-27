Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news student loan borrowers plan overnight stay outside the supreme court
U.S./World

Student loan borrowers plan overnight stay outside the Supreme Court

Crystal Graham
Published:
student loan relief
(© Justin – stock.adobe.com)

More than a hundred student loan borrowers, activists and allies will gather outside the Supreme Court starting at 6 p.m. tonight in anticipation of Tuesday’s hearings on legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.

More than 40 million Americans with student loans will be impacted by the outcome of this case. The program would cancel up to $20,000 of student loans for some borrowers.

“The Supreme Court will decide whether the lives of 40 million Americans waiting for the specific COVID emergency relief on federal student loan debt are more important than the right-wing think tank funding campaign to doom one of President Biden’s most popular, and clearly Constitutional, policy wins,” said Melissa Byrne, executive director of We the 45 Million, a leading student debt relief organization. ”We’ll be there to make sure when that when they make these decisions – they will do so with the people most impacted by this – student loan borrowers – will be in front of them.

Nearly 100 students borrowers plan to camp out at the overnight event hosted by We The 45 Million, MoveOn.org,  and Rise.

The event will feature borrowers telling stories about their debt, a jazz and drum band performance, late night snacks and members of Congress stopping by to speak to constituents.

On February 28,  two challenges to President Biden’s student loan relief program will be heard by the Supreme Court, resulting in a decision that will likely determine the fate of the program.

The first challenge, Biden v. Nebraska, is led by a group of six Republican-led officials and the second challenge, DOE v. Brown is backed by a right-wing front group representing one plaintiff who had already applied for and received government loan forgiveness and a second who qualified for President Biden’s student loan relief program.

“Hundreds of college students and student loan borrowers from across the country are descending on the Supreme Court on Monday and Tuesday because of what’s at stake” said Max Lubin, co-founder and CEO of Rise, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for free college and student debt relief. “We’re here to fight for the 40 million student loan borrowers who have been promised relief from the rushing burdens of student loan debt.”

Related stories

Rally supporting student debt cancellation to take place outside Supreme Court

Student loan repayment plan could reduce monthly bills by 50 percent for some borrowers

Student loan borrower eligibility will be determined ‘if and when we prevail in court’

Relief for student loan borrowers on hold; payment pause extended again

Biden student loan forgiveness on hold after Texas judge calls relief ‘illegal’

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify shooting victim found in West Broad Street alley

Chris Graham
us china
Virginia

Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Chris Graham

Virginia’s current governor, Glenn Youngkin, turned down a new Ford plant and 2,500 jobs, citing unfounded fears of Chinese Community Party influence.

Gas prices
U.S./World

Gas prices back down this week, but could be headed back up in the short term

Chris Graham

The gas price yo-yo is trending back down this week, with gas prices nationally down 4.3 cents per gallon since last Monday, to $3.33 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

virginia economy
Virginia

Government contractor moving headquarters to Fairfax County

Chris Graham
Ryan Blankenship
Local

Missing Chesapeake man may be in Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta County area

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Sports

Suddenly tight ACC Basketball race comes down to the final week of the regular season

Scott German
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #19 UVA, VMI complete sweeps, #14 Virginia Tech, Liberty notch wins

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy