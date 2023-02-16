Countries
Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday
Local

Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
Published:
Linda Thomas 2
Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on the morning of Feb. 8.

Linda Ann Thomas, 56, was just reported missing on Wednesday, a week after she was last seen.

Thomas is 5’4”, 272 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas takes medications that are required, and did not take them with her.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

