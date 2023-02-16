Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Stuarts Draft home on the morning of Feb. 8.

Linda Ann Thomas, 56, was just reported missing on Wednesday, a week after she was last seen.

Thomas is 5’4”, 272 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas takes medications that are required, and did not take them with her.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017